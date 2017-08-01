Access Olono at any time from any device. Complete your workflow on the go with the Olono action feed at your fingertips.
Automated Actions
Reduce the burden of manual data entry and boost data accuracy by automatically capturing sales signals, taking action, finding hidden detail and recommending next steps.
Sales Process Adoption
Embed your chosen sales methodology (MEDDIC, Miller Heiman, etc.) and deliver recommended next steps directly to reps—in the moment. Reinforce critical steps with contextual sales guidance and enablement material. Trigger actions based on your unique buyer’s journey or desired rep behavior.
Instantly Take Action From Anywhere
Advance opportunities, and ensure up to date account status by easily adding tasks, changing deal sizes, stages or categories, adding notes, sending emails or completing any custom field. Olono predicts and automates most entries.